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The Botox Lady - aka - the Needle Lady (Can your face get any tighter ? ) gets shredded by David Snediker. Also included are the Cabal's Australian recommendation for your Christmas dinner
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20 views • November 19, 2021
How about this ? I am un vaxed. I guess I will not be invited to any Christmas dinners this year.
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