MP for South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters Nqobile Mhlongo - 'They’re after gas, oil, energy that’s found in Venezuela'
US 'claiming narcotics coming from Venezuela as EXCUSE to bomb, destroy country'

MP for South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters Nqobile Mhlongo tells RT it’s 'tactics of the US'

'They’re after gas, oil, energy that’s found in Venezuela'

She said more on another video:

‘US is not a reliable ally…they DROP you and LEAVE you’

Want to break away? 

South African MP Nqobile Mhlongo says ‘join the rest of the progressive countries’ and ‘DE-DOLLARIZE’

