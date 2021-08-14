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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Dr Wahome Ngare ~ The Situation in Kenya
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494 views • August 14, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Dr Wahome Ngare ~ The Situation in Kenya
Dr. Ngare giving evidence to the German Corona Ausschuss on Aug 13th 2021. Kenya has been on the receiving end of unsafe vaccination drives by pharma and the WHO (tetanus vax) and they are preparing to push back against the Covid vaccines but need medical testing and legal help for this.
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpnSC1WugW0&;t=3164s
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr Wahome Ngare, Situation in Kenya, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, Sitzung 65 - Internationale Solidarität - International Solidarity, Aug 13 2021
Dr. Ngare giving evidence to the German Corona Ausschuss on Aug 13th 2021. Kenya has been on the receiving end of unsafe vaccination drives by pharma and the WHO (tetanus vax) and they are preparing to push back against the Covid vaccines but need medical testing and legal help for this.
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpnSC1WugW0&;t=3164s
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr Wahome Ngare, Situation in Kenya, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, Sitzung 65 - Internationale Solidarität - International Solidarity, Aug 13 2021
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