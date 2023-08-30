⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (30 August 2023) - ENG Text only.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 August 2023)

▫️On 30 August, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a group strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against enemy command and reconnaissance posts. The goals of the strike have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled five enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Zaitsevo, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 380 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, four armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, one Msta-B gun, and one Rapira anti-tank gun.





▫️In addition, ammunition and fuel depots of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade have been hit near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, nine attacks by assault units of 46th airmobile and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, three M777 artillery systems, and three U.S.-manufactured M119 howitzers, Gvozdika, Bogdana, as well as UK-manufactured AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, three attacks by 43rd, 115th mechanised and 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Sergeevka and Novoyeogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two U.S.-manufactured M109 guns, one D-30 howitzer, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Polish-manufactured Krab artillery system.





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/29943) units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled one attack by an assault group of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Serebryansky forestry.





▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on an AFU manpower and hardware concentration area near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.





▫️In addition, the headquarters of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group and a signal node of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed near Rovnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️One aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation destroyed four high-speed military boats with landing groups of up to 50 servicemen of the Ukrainian Special Purpose Forces in the waters of the Black Sea.





▫️Air defence facilities have destroyed one HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectile.





▫️In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Zeleny Gai, Verkhnetoretskoye, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Pyatikhatki, Tarasovka, and Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 466 airplanes, 247 helicopters, 6,234 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,570 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,146 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,128 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,528 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.