© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning! Don't Give Kids Covid Vax!
Follow
2
Share
Report
192 views • December 28, 2021
Beate Bahner, special German lawyer for medical law, has an urgent message for doctors and others, including lawyers, judges, and government administrators involved in forcing kids to get injected with the Covid shots. You will be held liable. There is a grave risk of injury to children and there is no reason to expose them to this danger.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.