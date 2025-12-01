BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elimination in Crimea: as FSB prevented a mine attack on personal car of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

Description from Rybar:

Elimination in Crimea📝

Ukrainian special services planned another terrorist act in Crimea, but the (Russian) FSB prevented it. A GUR-recruited citizen of the so-called Ukraine was supposed to mine the personal car of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer.

According to media reports, the organizer was a Ukrainian intelligence officer Rystam Fakhriyev, who was supposed to control the explosion via communication channel.

❗️Moreover, a recording of the terrorists' conversation was published. The GUR employee offered to kill not only the officer but also his family, indicating that the explosion should include the entire family.

The agent of enemy special services tried to offer armed resistance but was eliminated by FSB officers. The failed terrorist had communication means with his curator, over 2 kg of explosives, and IED components.

📌Given the ongoing discussions about peaceful settlement, the Ukrainian side predictably became more active. There have already been USV attacks and drone raids. And this terrorist attempt will clearly not be the last.

The following Description from DD Geopolitics:

FSB prevented the murder of one of the senior officers of the Ministry of Defense in Crimea at the request of Ukraine 

What is known at this moment:

➡️A citizen of Ukraine recruited by the intelligence service was supposed to detonate a military serviceman in his personal car.

➡️The agent of Kiev was eliminated when planting the bomb under the car.

➡️The organizer was a Ukrainian military intelligence officer Rustem Fakhriev.

➡️One of the accomplices was arrested.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy