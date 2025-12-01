Description from Rybar:

Elimination in Crimea📝

Ukrainian special services planned another terrorist act in Crimea, but the (Russian) FSB prevented it. A GUR-recruited citizen of the so-called Ukraine was supposed to mine the personal car of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer.

According to media reports, the organizer was a Ukrainian intelligence officer Rystam Fakhriyev, who was supposed to control the explosion via communication channel.

❗️Moreover, a recording of the terrorists' conversation was published. The GUR employee offered to kill not only the officer but also his family, indicating that the explosion should include the entire family.

The agent of enemy special services tried to offer armed resistance but was eliminated by FSB officers. The failed terrorist had communication means with his curator, over 2 kg of explosives, and IED components.

📌Given the ongoing discussions about peaceful settlement, the Ukrainian side predictably became more active. There have already been USV attacks and drone raids. And this terrorist attempt will clearly not be the last.

