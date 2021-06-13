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ALERT!!!!!! MAGNET STICKING TO RAW MEAT
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1172 views • June 13, 2021
MAGNET STICKING TO RAW MEAT, METAL STICKING TO UNVAXXED WOMAN.
They are adding toxic proteins to our food supply that will cause prions (mad cow disease).
Remember last week when Biden said that "all the hospital beds will be filled with Alzheimer's patients"? Prion disease is similar to Alzheimer's mixed with Parkinson's and severe dizziness, so severe that it is no longer possible to walk without falling.
Take magnets with you when you go to the supermarket and be sure to test them on the food you buy. If the magnets stick, it is contaminated. Don't buy it.
Español:
El imán se pega a la carne cruda, el metal se pega a la mujer no vacunada.
Están añadiendo proteínas tóxicas a nuestro suministro de alimentos que causarán priones (enfermedad de las vacas locas).
¿Recuerdan la semana pasada cuando Biden dijo que "todas las camas de los hospitales se llenarán de enfermos de Alzheimer"? La enfermedad de los priones es similar al Alzheimer mezclado con el Parkinson y los mareos severos, tan severos que ya no es posible caminar sin caerse.
Lleve imanes cuando vaya al supermercado y asegúrese de probarlos en los alimentos que compre. Si los imanes se pegan, están contaminados. No lo compres.
They are adding toxic proteins to our food supply that will cause prions (mad cow disease).
Remember last week when Biden said that "all the hospital beds will be filled with Alzheimer's patients"? Prion disease is similar to Alzheimer's mixed with Parkinson's and severe dizziness, so severe that it is no longer possible to walk without falling.
Take magnets with you when you go to the supermarket and be sure to test them on the food you buy. If the magnets stick, it is contaminated. Don't buy it.
Español:
El imán se pega a la carne cruda, el metal se pega a la mujer no vacunada.
Están añadiendo proteínas tóxicas a nuestro suministro de alimentos que causarán priones (enfermedad de las vacas locas).
¿Recuerdan la semana pasada cuando Biden dijo que "todas las camas de los hospitales se llenarán de enfermos de Alzheimer"? La enfermedad de los priones es similar al Alzheimer mezclado con el Parkinson y los mareos severos, tan severos que ya no es posible caminar sin caerse.
Lleve imanes cuando vaya al supermercado y asegúrese de probarlos en los alimentos que compre. Si los imanes se pegan, están contaminados. No lo compres.
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