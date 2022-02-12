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Clown Planet News (12 Feb, 2022): Vax & AIDS, France Police Violence, Changing Narratives
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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110 views • February 13, 2022
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492319198332207105

https://rumble.com/vupq56-psaki-tries-to-rewrite-history.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nebraska-joins-call-convention-states-amend-us-constitution

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/carbon-pricing-now-forcing-uk-electricity-prices-higher

https://rumble.com/vuiwor-biotech-analyst-issues-5g-warning-biden-dhs-actively-working-to-subvert-tal.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/natural-immunity-and-other-conspiracy-theories-have-magically-become-fact-checked

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1491675696124633090

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/children-struggle-recognize-masked-faces-study

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/news-today-embalmersdebate-in-canada

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-embalmer-reveals-93-of

https://www.wbtv.com/2022/02/11/senators-cia-has-secret-program-that-collects-american-data/

https://summit.news/2022/02/11/bidens-new-doe-hire-is-a-queer-activist-who-brags-about-puppy-play-gimp-kink/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTDsn23OdCM

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tennessee-diocese-to-offer-vax-booster-clinic-at-cathedral-hall-warns-protesters-will-be-arrested/

https://www.ccwatershed.org/2022/02/11/breaking-bishop-lobsinger-forbids-spanish-and-french-confession-last-rites/

https://latinmassmontana.com/news/bishop-vetter-cancels-all-1962-latin-masses-in-diocese-of-helena/

https://latinmassmontana.com/news/transcript-of-fr-raftis-tlm-cancellation-homily

https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/major-overhaul-will-leave-chicago-archdiocese-with-123-fewer-parishes-by-july/2753245/

https://twitter.com/FIDEassociation/status/1491392546677092356

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ottawa-church-cancels-mass-for-fear-of-trucker-unrest-but-admits-theyre-well-behaved/

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1492291434472431617

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492247242362793987

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https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492528032329965569

https://www.studyfinds.org/ai-facial-analysis-rare-diseases/

https://www.rt.com/news/543927-covid-unvaccinated-hunters-austria/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/mask-mandates-didnt-make-much-of-a-difference-anyway/2022/02/11/57760db6-8b3b-11ec-838f-0cfdf69cce3c_story.htmli

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60346300

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00403-0

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492239221914054663

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https://twitter.com/PTruthspeaker/st
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