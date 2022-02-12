© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (12 Feb, 2022): Vax & AIDS, France Police Violence, Changing Narratives
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • February 13, 2022
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492319198332207105
https://rumble.com/vupq56-psaki-tries-to-rewrite-history.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nebraska-joins-call-convention-states-amend-us-constitution
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/carbon-pricing-now-forcing-uk-electricity-prices-higher
https://rumble.com/vuiwor-biotech-analyst-issues-5g-warning-biden-dhs-actively-working-to-subvert-tal.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/natural-immunity-and-other-conspiracy-theories-have-magically-become-fact-checked
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1491675696124633090
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/children-struggle-recognize-masked-faces-study
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/news-today-embalmersdebate-in-canada
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-embalmer-reveals-93-of
https://www.wbtv.com/2022/02/11/senators-cia-has-secret-program-that-collects-american-data/
https://summit.news/2022/02/11/bidens-new-doe-hire-is-a-queer-activist-who-brags-about-puppy-play-gimp-kink/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTDsn23OdCM
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tennessee-diocese-to-offer-vax-booster-clinic-at-cathedral-hall-warns-protesters-will-be-arrested/
https://www.ccwatershed.org/2022/02/11/breaking-bishop-lobsinger-forbids-spanish-and-french-confession-last-rites/
https://latinmassmontana.com/news/bishop-vetter-cancels-all-1962-latin-masses-in-diocese-of-helena/
https://latinmassmontana.com/news/transcript-of-fr-raftis-tlm-cancellation-homily
https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/major-overhaul-will-leave-chicago-archdiocese-with-123-fewer-parishes-by-july/2753245/
https://twitter.com/FIDEassociation/status/1491392546677092356
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ottawa-church-cancels-mass-for-fear-of-trucker-unrest-but-admits-theyre-well-behaved/
https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1492291434472431617
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492247242362793987
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1492569162711015431
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492562760365920258
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1491832592504692736
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492566117004496899
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1491974400660455424
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1492559402095849481
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492543224157769739
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1491663220708282370
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492528032329965569
https://www.studyfinds.org/ai-facial-analysis-rare-diseases/
https://www.rt.com/news/543927-covid-unvaccinated-hunters-austria/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/mask-mandates-didnt-make-much-of-a-difference-anyway/2022/02/11/57760db6-8b3b-11ec-838f-0cfdf69cce3c_story.htmli
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60346300
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00403-0
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492239221914054663
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492496828306272258
https://twitter.com/PTruthspeaker/st
https://rumble.com/vupq56-psaki-tries-to-rewrite-history.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nebraska-joins-call-convention-states-amend-us-constitution
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/carbon-pricing-now-forcing-uk-electricity-prices-higher
https://rumble.com/vuiwor-biotech-analyst-issues-5g-warning-biden-dhs-actively-working-to-subvert-tal.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/natural-immunity-and-other-conspiracy-theories-have-magically-become-fact-checked
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1491675696124633090
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/children-struggle-recognize-masked-faces-study
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/news-today-embalmersdebate-in-canada
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-embalmer-reveals-93-of
https://www.wbtv.com/2022/02/11/senators-cia-has-secret-program-that-collects-american-data/
https://summit.news/2022/02/11/bidens-new-doe-hire-is-a-queer-activist-who-brags-about-puppy-play-gimp-kink/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTDsn23OdCM
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tennessee-diocese-to-offer-vax-booster-clinic-at-cathedral-hall-warns-protesters-will-be-arrested/
https://www.ccwatershed.org/2022/02/11/breaking-bishop-lobsinger-forbids-spanish-and-french-confession-last-rites/
https://latinmassmontana.com/news/bishop-vetter-cancels-all-1962-latin-masses-in-diocese-of-helena/
https://latinmassmontana.com/news/transcript-of-fr-raftis-tlm-cancellation-homily
https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/major-overhaul-will-leave-chicago-archdiocese-with-123-fewer-parishes-by-july/2753245/
https://twitter.com/FIDEassociation/status/1491392546677092356
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ottawa-church-cancels-mass-for-fear-of-trucker-unrest-but-admits-theyre-well-behaved/
https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1492291434472431617
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492247242362793987
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1492569162711015431
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492562760365920258
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1491832592504692736
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492566117004496899
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1491974400660455424
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1492559402095849481
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492543224157769739
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1491663220708282370
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492528032329965569
https://www.studyfinds.org/ai-facial-analysis-rare-diseases/
https://www.rt.com/news/543927-covid-unvaccinated-hunters-austria/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/mask-mandates-didnt-make-much-of-a-difference-anyway/2022/02/11/57760db6-8b3b-11ec-838f-0cfdf69cce3c_story.htmli
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60346300
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00403-0
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492239221914054663
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1492496828306272258
https://twitter.com/PTruthspeaker/st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.