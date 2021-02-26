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Avoiding the corporation thus buydens assumed powers
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100 views • February 26, 2021
Before we can proceed with this matter. As director and beneficiary of my legal person/corporation (all caps version of your name like printed on your social security card) you (indicating the arresting officer u put on the witness stand) have 21 days (more or less this is arbitrary) to show proof of claim with cause that u have a right as my public official to bother me at all... No victim no crime. Corporation only has power through maritime law being ran illegally and through deception in our land courts...
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