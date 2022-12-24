Create New Account
Chinges Central Bank Injects Money in December Through Multiple Avenues
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/617213

Summary：12/22/2022 Chinese central bank injects money through multiple avenues in December and claims that the move seeks to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity of the banking system at the end of the year. The central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points to increase liquidity.

