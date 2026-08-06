© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of Video: Invasion of Spain- What’s Not Being Reported.
Despite my friendships with all types of people from all walks of life from around the world, the practical truth must continued to be stated that massive waves of people entering other sovereign countries are highly destructive to those societies.
Last moments of video is to remember yourselves!