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Deep Dive End of Days Behavior
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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131 views • September 08, 2023


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2 Timothy 3:1-5 (KJV) reads:

"This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away."

These verses from 2 Timothy 3:1-5 in the King James Version paint a vivid picture of behavior characteristics expected during the end of days. Let's delve into some examples of how these traits are perceived to be manifesting in our contemporary world:

Witchcraft in the church..Verse goes on to talk about witchcraft.
Without Natural affection:True perversion in the church and society is obvious.
Lovers of Their Own Selves: In today's world, there is a notable focus on self-promotion and self-indulgence, often exacerbated by the influence of social media. The pursuit of personal success and happiness can sometimes come at the expense of others.
Covetousness: Consumerism and materialism have become prevalent, with many individuals constantly desiring more possessions and wealth, often leading to discontentment.
Proud and Boastful: Arrogance and boasting can be observed in various arenas, from politics to social media, where individuals and groups frequently assert their superiority or accomplishments.
Blasphemers: The disrespect or disregard for real Christian beliefs  has grown, leading to increased criticism and blasphemy against real Christians.
Disobedience to Parents: The breakdown of traditional family structures and a decline in respect for parental authority are societal issues that have gained attention.
Unthankfulness: In a world of abundance, there is often a lack of gratitude for what one has, with an ongoing desire for more, leading to a sense of entitlement.
Unholiness: A decline in moral and ethical values has been noted, with some embracing behaviors that were once considered socially unacceptable.
Fierce and Despisers of Good: Instances of cruelty, aggression, and hostility toward those advocating for justice and goodwill are evident in various conflicts and controversies. I think this about the Church pushing the UN nonsense that will enslave you.
Lovers of Pleasures More than Lovers of God: The pursuit of immediate pleasures and hedonism sometimes takes precedence over spiritual or moral values.
Having a Form of Godliness but Denying the Power Thereof: Some individuals may outwardly appear religious or spiritual but lack a genuine connection to the principles and teachings of their faith.

And so much more..    I focus on mostly on the apostate church with this VCAST.

Keywords
prophecyspiritual warfarefalse accusersend of daysfalse prophetseschatologycovetousnessproudsigns and wondersfiercesigns of the timesspiritual declinebible interpretationdespisers of those that are goodoccult practicesblasphemersufo end timesbehavioral traitsbiblical predictionsmoral delovers of themselvesboastfuldisobedience to parentswithout natural affectiontrucebreakersincontinent
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