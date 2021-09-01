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STEW PETERS SHOW FBI Assaults, Slaps Wife of Veteran Arrested in Jan 6 Witch Hunt
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831 views • September 01, 2021
Description from Stew Peters Show: Benjamin Burlew is a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who was present at the Capitol to object to the obviously stolen 2020 presidential election.
Burlew was arrested by the FBI's political witch hunt as the Biden regime continues to jail political opponents using his weaponized Justice Department.
Stew Peters had Benjamin Burley and his wife, Brandy, who was allegedly slapped and assaulted by FBI agents in this EXCLUSIVE Interview.
Burlew was arrested by the FBI's political witch hunt as the Biden regime continues to jail political opponents using his weaponized Justice Department.
Stew Peters had Benjamin Burley and his wife, Brandy, who was allegedly slapped and assaulted by FBI agents in this EXCLUSIVE Interview.
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