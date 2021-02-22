US High School Cheer Featuring: Elena Phan's Rutgers Cheer 21-22 Recruitment Video

US High School Sports is sponsored by:Cheerleading for Children featuring Coach Jason MitchellOn today's show we bring you a great talented student-athlete out of New York whose vying for a spot on next season's Rutgers cheer squad.Also in part two of today's show we show you how to get your future cheer star training the right way to hype up the squad and bring home victories on and off the field.Part one:Elena Phan's Rutgers Cheer 21-22 Recruitment VideoPart two:Cheerleading is a great sport for children and can provide them with a variety of life-long benefits. In this exciting program, coach Jason Mitchell teaches young cheerleaders the essential skills needed to excel. Among the topics covered are: warm ups, motion techniques, cheers and chants, jumps, stunts, tumbling, stretching and flexibility. Several cheers are demonstrated from the front, side and back views to make it easy to practice alone or with friends. This video is an excellent resource for young cheerleaders, parents and coaches.Learn more and book this course at:The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Live Online and Mobile