❗️The Russian Federation is challenging the United States which is attempting to maintain Western hegemony — FM Lavrov
RT
Also he said:
Moscow believes that the United States may ask other Asian countries, besides the Philippines, to host medium- and short-range missiles, said Lavrov.
"I am confident that other countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also receive requests to provide hospitable territory for similar types of weaponry."
🇵🇭 On April 15, the American military announced that they had deployed a medium-range missile system in the Philippines for the first time.
