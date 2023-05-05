Astrology & Currency Changes at Month End?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lots of planetary energies converging around May 21, 2023 at the 0 degrees. This says to me, new beginnings in the monetary realm/currencies. Will it be BRICS? CBDC's? Texas currency? Also keep your eyes peeled for scandals. As one thing ends, another begins.
#astrology #prediction #currency