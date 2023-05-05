Astrology & Currency Changes at Month End?

Lots of planetary energies converging around May 21, 2023 at the 0 degrees. This says to me, new beginnings in the monetary realm/currencies. Will it be BRICS? CBDC's? Texas currency? Also keep your eyes peeled for scandals. As one thing ends, another begins.
#astrology #prediction #currency
