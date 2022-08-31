X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Patriots Are Going To Shutdown The Great Reset/Green New Deal, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2862a - August 30. 2022

Patriots Are Going To Shutdown The Great Reset/Green New Deal, It Has Begun

The GND and the Great Reset are doomed, the [WEF]/[CB] need to remove the constitution to be successful, they have failed. The new Gov/Mayors will destroy the rest of their agenda. The only way their plan works is if America falls, this is not going to happen, the people are going to take back their economic system.

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