BOOTS ON THE GROUND BUT NOT IN IRAN

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A TRILLIONAIRE BAIL-OUT WITH INNOCENT BLOOD
X post - Jordanian security transfer
https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/2035699027694526593
How the U.S. controls Iraq's oil revenues https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/how-us-controls-iraqs-oil-revenues-2026-01-23/
Iraq pulled into Iran war https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/23/iraq-pulled-into-iran-war-as-us-targets-iran-aligned-groups
Qatar force majeure https://www.adaderana.lk/news.php?nid=120192
Army Raises Enlistment Age https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/us-army-enlistment-age-marijuana-policy-2026-1788119
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!