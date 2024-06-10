Religion vs. Faith, Sho-girl & She-Man, Kay Griggs, Al CARONE, “Migrants”, WWII, Hollywood Heroes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-08 Gorman Tank Hero
Topic list:
* Will the myth of the secular State save Adventists?
* “Religion” verses Saving Faith
* Kevin Smith
* Sho-girl, She-Man and Oppen-horner
* “education”
* Kay Griggs and Joel van der Reijden.
* Al CARONE connects dots from NYPD to the CIA to the Mafia to ROME.
* How devout Opus Dei Catholic FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen kept the Soviet Union alive for Rome, the West and the “Cold War”.
* Freedom vs. Religion: how does Adventism fare?
* Messianism: filling the Acts 17:27 Christ-shaped hole in your heart with anything but Him.
* George brings up Machine “de-bunker” Dan Wilson again: Johnny explains why Wilson’s schtick is for mindless slaves.
* Kary Mullis, Garry Null and the Polymerase Chain Reaction.
* Johnny calls out Celia Farber for being a Germ Theory shill.
* Why did Gary Null blow up “Italian-Americans”?
* “Protestant historian Philip Schaff”
* Jesus Saved Darnell wants to know how “Sam” Bailey can question viruses on YouTube.
* Right Said Fred be AWAKE!
* Tommy Robinson and Donald Trump buffooning to make sure “migrants” do nothing but get worse.
* Geert Wilders: a Roman Catholic buffoon doing the same job as Trump and Robinson.
* SIR John Gorman, WWII tank hero and Roman Catholic Machine Praetorian
* Hollywood heroes: who ACTUALLY put their life at risk in the military?
* Johnny on beer: why do they now insist on giving you 16 oz’s?
* What will “Revolution” look like?
