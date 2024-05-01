Create New Account
They’re Doing WHAT to our Bank Accounts!! This is Not Good Redacted with Clayton Morris
Are governments trying to use new powers to comb through your bank account? That's exactly what the British government is trying to do. Silkie Carlo is the Director of Big Brother Watch and she's been sounding the alarm on this government overreach for years and she joins us to explain how this will work. Visit her website: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk

britainsurveillancebankingintelligencebig brother

