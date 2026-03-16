Iran Just Sank a U.S. Destroyer — First American Warship Lost Since WWII

Mar 15, 2026

📘 Global Crisis Survival Guide: https://asianguy.gumroad.com/l/llatnl





An American destroyer is on the floor of the Persian Gulf. The USS Carney — 505 feet long, crew of 281, armed with the most sophisticated naval defense system ever deployed on a surface vessel went down in 23 minutes. The last American warship lost in combat was October 25th, 1944. That was 82 years ago. Iran just ended that. And the deeper story is not just that the ship sank — it's that Iran designed the attack specifically around the known limitations of the Aegis defense system with a timing precision that does not come from open-source research.





In this video, we break down:

Why the Aegis system — the most advanced naval defense architecture on earth — could not stop a two-missile saturation attack timed to 12 seconds

What the production line closed in 1992 means for replacing what was lost — and what it doesn't

Why Iran's targeting precision reveals an intelligence breach far more alarming than the strike itself

What Russia published in official government communications within hours — and what it tells every navy on earth

Why 281 families are still waiting for phone calls the Pentagon has not made yet





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