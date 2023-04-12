The Collapse: A New Spring (S1E19)

Survivors emerge from their homes in spring, only to face the reality that the second year will not be easier than the first. Russia invades the Baltic States. China has a second major rebellion on its hands. Inflation consumes Europe. Plague ravages Africa.
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Snail mail:
Laurel
500 N Commercial St, Suite 502CP
Manchester, NH 03101
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.