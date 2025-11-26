SHaDoWCa7 Piano Christmas - WE THE KINGS

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is my special gift to you this Christmas! 💖

I hope my piano playing will take you down memory lane, back to a simpler time, when the world was slower, calmer, and you were just a young child --- full of the magic, hope, and excitement that only Christmas can stir in our hearts!

May the wondrous Joy of our glorious Savior, Jesus Christ, fill your heart to overflowing with His bountiful Love and Peace this beautiful Christmas season!