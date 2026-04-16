Break On Through

The errant is a soul that goes their own way, like pirate and privateers, weathering the dangers of a soul-swallowing sea the errant chooses their own voyage while the living dead suffer the tides.





Music by ASMFuture.





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CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





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