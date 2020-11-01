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THURSDAY - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2083004720
Dave Gaubatz has infiltrated mosques and Antifa-affiliated cells in recent months that he says left him with no other option but to warn the American people:
Get ready, because the level of violence you saw in American cities this summer will pale in comparison to what the left has in store for the weeks and months ahead. Gaubatz is a former federal agent and Air Force veteran who now works as a private counter-terrorism professional. He co-authored the 2009 blockbuster Muslim Mafia with journalist Paul Sperry. EP 2172-9AM AGENT’s NOV 3rd WARNING: “plans to ‘ignite’ violent revolution that will shock the nation” https://bit.ly/3jCj3NF
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