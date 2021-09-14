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Israeli Ministry of Health-There is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport,
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220 views • September 14, 2021
Posted Disclose-tv-tweet-13September2021:
NEW - Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".
Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are About Coercion
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hot-mic-catches-israeli-health-minister-admitting-vaccine-passports-are-about-coercion
Covid Passports, Israel, Corruption, Tyranny
NEW - Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".
Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are About Coercion
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hot-mic-catches-israeli-health-minister-admitting-vaccine-passports-are-about-coercion
Covid Passports, Israel, Corruption, Tyranny
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