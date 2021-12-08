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CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS INTERVIEW - GLOBAL FINANCIAL COUP D’ÉTAT & TECHNOCRATIC SLAVERY THAT FOLLOWS
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1757 views • December 08, 2021
The Last American Vagabond



Joining me today is Catherine Austin Fitts of the Solari Report, here to discuss the global financial coup d'état that is taking place right in front of our eyes under the guise of fighting a global pandemic, and how this is the execution of a long-sought agenda to have unfettered top-down control your life; what you buy, what you read, what you watch, what you support, even what you think.

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
freedomchildrenliesvaccineaigenocidegovernmentmiddle classslaverycurrencytechnocracytranshumanismresetpassportcentral bankscatherine austin fittsthe last american vagabondglobal pandemiccovidsolari reportdigital technologyfinancial coupmrnakill shotnanochip
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