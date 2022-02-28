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ON THE FRONT WITH RUSSIAN TROOPS TODAY TRAILER - Russell Bentley in the Donbass, Donetsk - 022822
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602 views • February 28, 2022
South of Donetsk, on the Front, there is a tsunami of Heroes and steel heading into Ukraine from the Donbass People's Republic. This tsunami will wash away all nazis and foreign occupation, and bring a free Ukraine back into the Slavic family where it belongs and has been for 1,000 years.
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