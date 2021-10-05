Shortages of Everything: Perry Stone

Why are we hearing and receiving warnings about major shortages coming? Perry will explain! Don't forget to Like, Comment, Subscribe, and Share this video! #perrystone #prophecy #mannafest



Solar is the future, and the future has arrived. If you don't travel around as much as I do, you might not realize that many communities are already 50-100% solar. Why? It's all about saving money and preparing for an uncertain future.



It's time to get serious about solar and explore your options.

Financing is available with flexible terms and historically low-interest rates, but that won't last forever. With all of the uncertainty in the world today, there's no guarantee that you will be able to qualify for this project a year or two from now.

Get solar in place before everything falls apart.



www.powur.com/michael.miller -for more information



336.777. 6002 - call to set up your appointment