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Shortages of Everything: Perry Stone
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328 views • October 05, 2021
Why are we hearing and receiving warnings about major shortages coming? Perry will explain! Don't forget to Like, Comment, Subscribe, and Share this video! #perrystone #prophecy #mannafest
Solar is the future, and the future has arrived. If you don't travel around as much as I do, you might not realize that many communities are already 50-100% solar. Why? It's all about saving money and preparing for an uncertain future.
It's time to get serious about solar and explore your options.
Financing is available with flexible terms and historically low-interest rates, but that won't last forever. With all of the uncertainty in the world today, there's no guarantee that you will be able to qualify for this project a year or two from now.
Get solar in place before everything falls apart.
www.powur.com/michael.miller -for more information
336.777. 6002 - call to set up your appointment
Solar is the future, and the future has arrived. If you don't travel around as much as I do, you might not realize that many communities are already 50-100% solar. Why? It's all about saving money and preparing for an uncertain future.
It's time to get serious about solar and explore your options.
Financing is available with flexible terms and historically low-interest rates, but that won't last forever. With all of the uncertainty in the world today, there's no guarantee that you will be able to qualify for this project a year or two from now.
Get solar in place before everything falls apart.
www.powur.com/michael.miller -for more information
336.777. 6002 - call to set up your appointment
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