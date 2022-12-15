CHP Talks: David Barton—Rebuilding the Walls of Civilization on a Moral Foundation!

December 15, 2022: My guest this week is David Barton, America’s premier historian and the founder of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes to the public, with an emphasis on our shared moral, religious and constitutional heritage. David and the Wallbuilders team have an extensive library, including thousands of original documents from America’s early days as a nation. We discuss the Christian foundations of the United States and Canada and the importance of returning to a better understanding of our biblical roots in order to preserve all that is best in Western culture and law.

