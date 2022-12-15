Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: David Barton—Rebuilding the Walls of Civilization on a Moral Foundation!
23 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published a day ago |

December 15, 2022: My guest this week is David Barton, America’s premier historian and the founder of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes to the public, with an emphasis on our shared moral, religious and constitutional heritage. David and the Wallbuilders team have an extensive library, including thousands of original documents from America’s early days as a nation. We discuss the Christian foundations of the United States and Canada and the importance of returning to a better understanding of our biblical roots in order to preserve all that is best in Western culture and law.

Learn more about David Barton and the WallBuilders team at:

https://wallbuilders.com

To watch or listen to their daily radio programs or podcasts, visit:

https://wallbuilderslive.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomamericaconstitutionbiblehistoryusalawcanadajusticepoliticiansmoralityjudgeschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorfoundersrebuildnehemiahdavid bartonchpcanadachp talksrick greentim bartonwallbuilders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket