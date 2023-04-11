Love Grown Cold

Elder Yohance Branch stresses the love growing
cold in the world today began long ago, per Father Yahweh's Set-Apart
Scriptures. We also glean Scriptures about how to deal with it.
Please visit us at:
https://www.thecongregationofyhwh.org/
