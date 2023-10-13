Guillermo Gosalvez Coll -“Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On October 12, 2023, Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Guillermo Gosalvez Coll
Topic: “Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”
https://quinton.bio/
Bio:
He graduated in Biology from the University of Alicante and in Psychology from the University of Miguel Hernández. He is the head of the Medical Department in Quinton Biotech. He currently manages more than 6 research projects in different fields such as immunology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and sports medicine, among others. Likewise, he is responsible for collaboration and investment in R+D+i with national and international universities, as well as national and private research centers. He conducts annual talks and training for health professionals in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines and in various European and Latin American countries.
Resources:
Marine therapy and its healing properties
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23895523/
A randomized multicenter study comparing seawater washes and carmellose artificial tears eyedrops in the treatment of dry eye syndrome
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30880909/
Where you can order Quinton Products
INTERVIEW PANEL
