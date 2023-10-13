Guillermo Gosalvez Coll -“Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 12, 2023, Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Guillermo Gosalvez Coll

Topic: “Navigating Wellness: Dive into Marine Therapy”

https://quinton.bio/





Bio:





He graduated in Biology from the University of Alicante and in Psychology from the University of Miguel Hernández. He is the head of the Medical Department in Quinton Biotech. He currently manages more than 6 research projects in different fields such as immunology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and sports medicine, among others. Likewise, he is responsible for collaboration and investment in R+D+i with national and international universities, as well as national and private research centers. He conducts annual talks and training for health professionals in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines and in various European and Latin American countries.





Resources:

Marine therapy and its healing properties





https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23895523/









A randomized multicenter study comparing seawater washes and carmellose artificial tears eyedrops in the treatment of dry eye syndrome





https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30880909/





INTERVIEW PANEL





