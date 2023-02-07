Create New Account
1yr ago Canada Ottawa Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb6th Police Raid Confiscate Fuel Supply From Truckers
Published 17 hours ago

1yr ago Canada Ottawa Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb6th Police Raid Confiscate Fuel Supply From Truckers

Pastor Henry Hildebrandthttps://www.facebook.com/pastorhildebrandt/videos/1041219683403523

Live from the police raid at the trucker base camp


Randy Hillier

https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillier/videos/466921238485148


Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/484972496358313


John Bancroft

https://www.facebook.com/john.bancroft.752/videos/1153109715515999


Terrence Rowland-Dow

https://www.facebook.com/terrence.dow.7/videos/335867758460516


Jim Kerr

https://www.facebook.com/jimkerrs/videos/647411439834737

