© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. July 19, :Covid-Vacc's creating continuing Crises?" 1st hr.
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • July 20, 2021
Watch and SHARE this Vital Survival Info with everyone you know and love. Recent Covid & Vacc's facts do not justify the continued fear-mongering of the media. Is it covid, variants, or, is it faulty PCR Tests / vaccination ineffectiveness that is now showing up as COVID? Masks haven't worked, except to create subservience. Learn and apply the facts exposed here. . Vaccine enforcement = at Your Service!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.