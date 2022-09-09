Create New Account
Robust Suicide Prevention Resources Provided by Dr. Danny Huerta from Focus on the Family
Dr. Danny Huerta is the Vice President of Parenting and Youth for Focus and the Family. Their Alive to Thrive suicide prevention program is saving lives by utilizing Biblical truths and proven psychological tools to equip people on how to reach out to others around them who are hurting. Alive to Thrive is a unique suicide prevention resource compiled by experts, and it is designed to train groups or individuals using a simple online module platform. Dr. Huerta additionally gives tips on how people can support teens or family members and friends who are struggling with depressive or suicidal thoughts. Lean in and listen, he says. Carve out time to be relational and get someone help if necessary.



TAKEAWAYS


Ask your kids detailed questions about their day and make time to go deeper relationally 


Talk about emotions and thoughts in your house to get problems and issues out in the open


Spirituality is the most important element of maintaining a healthy mental health climate in the home


Alive to Thrive offers six easy modules for learners free of charge who want to learn how to be equipped in the area of suicide prevention 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Tune in to the CCM Show: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

Alive to Thrive Overview Video: https://bit.ly/3pQwcrZ  

Alive to Thrive Free Ebook: https://learn.alivetothrive.com/

Focus on the Family Parenting: https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/


