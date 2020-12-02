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Alex Jones Predicts Mark Of The Beast Vaccine With Nano Chips
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63 views • December 02, 2020
Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ In this series of Infowars clips from early 2016, Alex Jones predicts one of the manifestations of the COVID-19 vaccine: a shot laced with nano particles (microchips) that people will need in order to participate in commerce throughout our society and around the world.
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