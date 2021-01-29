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FULL SHOW: Globalists Crack Down on “Free Market” Following Occupy Wall Street 2.0
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140 views • January 29, 2021
Owen Shroyer opens today’s show with hard hitting commentary about Gamergate 2.0 and how the stock market is going wild as hedge funds and popular trading app Robinhood appear to be working in tandem against the average investor. Tony Arterburn closes the hour with a brief history about how money actually works. Then the one and only Alex Jones takes over to break down this amazing example of the people rising up against the elite. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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