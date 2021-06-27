NOW I CANNOT GET TO CUBA AFTER SPANISH CREDIT CARD STOLEN Flight schedule manipulated

Now I cannot get to Cuba. They have stolen my credit card for my Spanish account at CaixaBank here in Barcelona Spain. Also stole American visa for Chase Bank. It’s a game perpetrated against all trauma based mind control victims. It is called GAS LIGHTING. Steal it and put it back or move it some where else etc



Credit Cards stolen from hotel room inside my bag. It is called GAS LIGHTING and is how they set up and entrap victims and discredit them to make mind Control victims appears delusional. Going on for years. They have stolen everything from me including previous credit cards and passports even inside airports (Belgium) and on my way to airports San Diego (December 9 2017) in route to China from Ecuador attacked inside LAX Airport



There is a much earlier flight this is how they set the victim up for attack harassment entrapment etc. they need time to set everything up 06/27/21 0912 hrs Barcelona Spain



Torture stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves targeting cerebral cortex manipulation of sensory neural pathways targeting internal organs and autonomous systems of my anatomy causing heart to vibrate rapidly not a normal flutter while heart is still beating it is vibrating extremely rapidly heart is slowly failing slow kills soft kill silent assassination the amplified neurons



I tried to reach Cuba but my credit cards have been stolen a common tactic to stop my travels or to slow down my travels until they can manipulate those travels to those countries



Now I cannot get into Cuba because my Spanish credit card has been taken I had a credit card for the American Chase Bank account visa and credit card for Spanish account Caixa bank and they have both take it out of the bag in my hotel room.



This is a Technique called gaslighting. Gaslighting is used to discredit victims of their technology mind control victims and targeted individuals and also to provoke them constantly with scripted mind games to generate verifiable synaptic responses for whole brain emulation they are breaking the brain of the victim down to the synaptic level



Torture is based on the hyper game theory start torture stop torture start torture stop torture start torture stop torture in cycles as soon as I scream out they start to slow down my heart back to a normal rhythm only to begin again later the same day or night my ears and my other internal organs they’re targeting my internal organs heart