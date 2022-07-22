Illegal Aliens: TSA Approved

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Let Them Fly
* TSA admits illegal ‘migrants’ can fly without IDs.
* Instead, illegals are allowed use arrest warrants as identification — and fly freely in the U.S.
* TSA is sending a message: If you follow the law, you’re a sucker.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309857753112