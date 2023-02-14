CONSERVATIVE WOMEN WANT ALPHA & PUREBLOODS

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Feb 13, 2023
With Valentines day a day away Teddy interviewed 2 conservative women to find out what they want in men. The 1st is Marinda Vannoy (Mandy) who you need to follow on twitter - @MarindaVannoy1 who put out a viral tweet last week asking Alpha Males. The second is Laura J. Wellington (LauraJWellington.com). Laura is a conservative writer and she developed a dating app that separates men and women according to VAX status. Also visit her blog ThreadMB. Teddy was honored to interview 2 great conservative women for this masculinity segment.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29e7mk-live-2pm-conservative-women-want-alpha-and-purebloods.html
