https://gettr.com/post/p2ll52h40eb

7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: America is in WWIII with the CCP and the war is being funded by American taxpayers! It's as though Americans are destroying themselves with their own money! It is time to expose the American sellouts and bring Mr. Miles Guo to Congress to save America!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 美国和中共正处于第三次世界大战中，而这场战争是由美国纳税人的钱资助的！这无异于美国人在用自己的钱进行自我毁灭！是时候揭露卖美贼并把郭文贵先生请到国会来拯救美国了！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





