⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 June 2024)

▫️In response to the Kiev regime's attempt to damage Russian power facilities, the Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range high-precision group strike by air-based missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian power facilities ensuring production and weaponry for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marines Brigade, 120th, 127th territorial defence brigades, and 13th National Guard Brigade near Tikhoye, Volchansk, Glubokoye, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M142 HIMARS MLRS launcher, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze-2000 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 21st, and 116th mechanised brigades near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 electronic warfare station.

Two AFU artillery ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th mechanised brigades, and 79th Air Assault Brigade near Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 785 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and one Croatian-made 128-mm RAK SA-12 MLRS launcher.

In addition, one AFU electronic warfare station and five field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 23rd, 47th mechanised brigades, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 102nd, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novosyolka, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade, and 35th Marines Brigade near Zherebyanka, Nesteriyanka (Zaporozhye region), and Ivanovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 105 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 21 U.S.-made MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,008 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 air defence missile systems, 16,385 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,346 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,665 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,726 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.