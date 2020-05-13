What is your opinion about the purpose of bringing the Girdle of the Mother God? : Nicolai Levashov

What is your opinion about the purpose of bringing the Girdle of the Mother God into Russia?

Answer: O 'Henry has a good story "The trust that went bust" about people coming into different small towns (in America a place with 200-300 people can be called a town). And if you pay a dollar, they will show you a secret.

At that time the dollar had a big value. People came into a tent and there was a mirror with a sign below ""You are a fool, but do you really want to be a fool on your own?"". And the person would go out and wouldn't say anything about having seen a miracle there.

And so it went until all the villagers would go through the tent and become fools like everyone else. When everyone had gone through that's when the organisers would need to get out in time, gather up all the money and shoot through to avoid being caught.

Do you know how many people have died in a queue? I think a lot. Do you know how many corpses were taken away by ambulance and you wouldn't find a single word written about it. Has even a single person been saved by this thing? Firstly, it has nothing to do with the real Girdle of the Virgin. Many such girdles have been traveling around the world.

Can you imagine the width of the Virgin's waist if all pieces of the girdle could be added up together? No, that was just a joke. Actually in every joke there is some truth. The fact is they are just trying again to create another 'walk with the cross' where people feel some sort of improvement, the 'cripples put down their crutches, get up and walk' so to speak.

Such cases do exist and they happen not because they were healed during the 'walk with the cross', but because when a huge crowd gathers together, their energy combines and a person in a state of trance can enter into ecstasy, and the energy gives him the capacity to feel normal for some time.

He can 'walk without crutches', etc. But after a while everything goes back to what it was for that person. And its quite interesting that they even have 'professional cripples' and the same person makes a 'return to normal life' at each of these sessions. Once, again, and always the same people.

There are people who can convince themsleves of anything . By entering into religious ecstasy, they can imagine that they have open wounds as Christ did when he was nailed to the cross. And wounds really do appear! And the Church recognizes this as a miracle.

But the funny thing is that in most cases, people imagine wounds exactly where they have seen them in pictures or in icons. Here's the wound! (Showing the palm of his hand)... but its bullshit! If you try to put a nail through a person at that spot then nothing will hold, and the slightest movement will simply tear through the flesh, and he falls down.

They always put the nails through here, between the ulna and radial bones to prevent people from falling down. But for some reason no one has wounds appearing here (pointing to his wrist) Somehow, everyone has them here (on the palm of the hand).

The 'crown of thorns' is easy to explain. We have only one head and can’t wear it anywhere else. But the fact that all the so called 'pseudo-Christs' have their wounds appearing here (on the palm of the hand) is because they received misinformation or were shown an inaccurate image...