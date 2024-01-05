RELENTLESS DECEPTION -- DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI

SGT Report

1/4/2024

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

https://www.sgtreportgold.com/

or CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^

MIT scholar, political activist, author and U.S. Presidential candidate (I) Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai returns to SGT Report with some very uncomfortable data and a perspective which is bound to upset many of you. But listen with an open mind and heart, you may need to recalibrate your paradigm just a bit after listening to this one. You can stay in touch and/or support Dr. Shiva here:

https://shiva4president.com/about-shiva/

https://truthfreedomhealth.com/