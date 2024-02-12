Create New Account
NBA Star John Salley on Being Armed for Self-Defense: People Feel Safer with Guns.
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Breitbart  |  NBA Star John Salley on Being Armed for Self-Defense: People Feel Safer with Guns.  California's rigid gun control measures have ripped away the privilege of law-abiding citizens like former NBA star John Salley to conceal carry.


Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms. 


self defensebreitbartawr hawkins

