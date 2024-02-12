Breitbart | NBA Star John Salley on Being Armed for Self-Defense: People Feel Safer with Guns. California's rigid gun control measures have ripped away the privilege of law-abiding citizens like former NBA star John Salley to conceal carry.
Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.