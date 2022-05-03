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La Estrategia de la Bruja
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11 views • May 03, 2022
En este video exponemos algunas estrategias de cómo brujas en posiciones claves mueven. En particular, hablaremos de las Grimes, la bruja de Elon Musk con quien recientemente acaba de tener un bebé llamado X AE 12. Expondremos que hay detrás de esta relación y siendo el hombre más rico del mundo, las implicaciones ocultas que tiene para la humanidad.
También desmitificamos el concepto de lo que es ser "bruja".
También desmitificamos el concepto de lo que es ser "bruja".
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