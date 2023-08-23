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BUFFOON BIDEN COMPARES MAUI DEVASTATION TO MINOR FIRE IN HIS HOUSE
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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18 views • August 23, 2023

BUFFOON BIDEN COMPARES MAUI DEVASTATION TO MINOR FIRE IN HIS HOUSE


https://www.bitchute.com/video/9c85hIUWkscL/


You think the people of Maui have it bad? Think again. They might have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods, but that’s nothing compared to the time Joe Biden had a minor house fire 15 years ago. At least, that’s what Joe Biden thinks.

Speaking during a visit to the wildfire-hit island, finally turning up after almost two weeks, Biden decided the best course of action would be to make it all about him. ‘Years ago, now, 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the press’… Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home, not a lake – a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the… air condition ducts.’

No one was hurt in the fire, but that didn’t stop Biden claiming his wife and cat were ‘almost’ hurt. Makes the total devastation faced by the residents of Maui sound trivial, doesn't it?

This is not the first time Biden has rolled out a variation of this story either. Other versions include his house burning down with his wife inside, and the fire destroying a ‘significant portion’ of his home. In reality (as cited by a 2004 AP report), the fire was contained to the kitchen, and was out within minutes. The people of Maui will be so relieved to hear this.

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJww9Zm9BRSB/?list=notifications&randomize=false

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