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Memology 101: These Smug Sick Satanic Bastards Are Laughing at You! [10.03.2022]
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112 views • March 10, 2022
And these Satanist Have Been Doing so For a Long Time..(Note: All the way down to the Bank and back!) #JenniferGranholm
Months ago, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was asked about the administration's plan to combat increased gas prices hitting American's wallets. Her response was so disconnected from reality it is not even funny. Not just that, it didn't age well at all.
29,475 views Mar 10, 2022
Memology 101
498K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XUJRySrpbis
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Months ago, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was asked about the administration's plan to combat increased gas prices hitting American's wallets. Her response was so disconnected from reality it is not even funny. Not just that, it didn't age well at all.
29,475 views Mar 10, 2022
Memology 101
498K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XUJRySrpbis
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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