BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MANDATORY MICROCHIPS ARE COMING, THIS IS NOT “CONSPIRACY THEORY”, IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME!!!
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
201 views • December 04, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



Mandatory vaccines are being discussed in the EU as “cases” continue to climb despite the fact that the new omicron variant emerged from the vaccinated! Meanwhile following Sweden’s announcement that the coronavirus vaccine passport requirement will be put into practice, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose, according to local media. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discusses the slow incremental moves that have marched us into a world of mandatory vaccines and also how that same tactic will be used to usher the entire world into a global mandatory microchipping program! What once was considered by many to be a wild “conspiracy theory” is now turning out to be a wild “conspiracy fact”.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

Sources:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/facing-covid-passport-mandate-more-swedes-get-microchip-implants/2436048#

https://www.dw.com/en/germanys-icu-medics-expect-covid-surge-before-christmas/a-59985778

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/12/01/germany-faces-chaos-amid-plans-treat-booster-jabs-fully-vaccinated/

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/germanys-scholz-supports-mandatory-vaccines-by-end-feb-sources-2021-11-30/

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/12/01/three-dose-regimen-will-be-path-out-of-omicron-singapore-doctor.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/01/greece-compulsory-covid-vaccination-for-those-aged-60-and-above.html

https://twitter.com/RachBlevins/status/1465761690927120386

https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1466040529666424840

https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1465327182826332163

RFID And The Mark Of The Beast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpDTwUaUinQ

UK Firms Plan To MICROCHIP Employees With Old School BIOTECH To “Improve Security”
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/uk-firms-plan-to-microchip-employees:e

Press For Truth In Ottawa - Echelon, Verichip and the Federal sElection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdL0BFgRPqM
Keywords
militaryvaccineaieumicrochiptranshumanismmandatorypassportinjectionpress for truthpressfortruthkill shotcovid shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Garrison Vance
CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

Morgan S. Verity
Six healthy habits linked to sharply lower risk for 20 digestive diseases

Six healthy habits linked to sharply lower risk for 20 digestive diseases

Cassie B.
Study Links Greater REM Sleep to Lower Risk of 83 Diseases

Study Links Greater REM Sleep to Lower Risk of 83 Diseases

Douglas Harrington
Random Trials: Time-Restricted Eating May Make You Slightly Leaner Without Hurting Performance

Random Trials: Time-Restricted Eating May Make You Slightly Leaner Without Hurting Performance

Coco Somers
Tart Cherry Juice Linked to Sleep, Heart, and Recovery Benefits in Studies

Tart Cherry Juice Linked to Sleep, Heart, and Recovery Benefits in Studies

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy