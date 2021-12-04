MANDATORY MICROCHIPS ARE COMING, THIS IS NOT “CONSPIRACY THEORY”, IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME!!!

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pressfortruth
Mandatory vaccines are being discussed in the EU as “cases” continue to climb despite the fact that the new omicron variant emerged from the vaccinated! Meanwhile following Sweden’s announcement that the coronavirus vaccine passport requirement will be put into practice, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose, according to local media. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discusses the slow incremental moves that have marched us into a world of mandatory vaccines and also how that same tactic will be used to usher the entire world into a global mandatory microchipping program! What once was considered by many to be a wild “conspiracy theory” is now turning out to be a wild “conspiracy fact”.
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Sources:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/facing-covid-passport-mandate-more-swedes-get-microchip-implants/2436048#
https://www.dw.com/en/germanys-icu-medics-expect-covid-surge-before-christmas/a-59985778
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/12/01/germany-faces-chaos-amid-plans-treat-booster-jabs-fully-vaccinated/
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/germanys-scholz-supports-mandatory-vaccines-by-end-feb-sources-2021-11-30/
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/12/01/three-dose-regimen-will-be-path-out-of-omicron-singapore-doctor.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/01/greece-compulsory-covid-vaccination-for-those-aged-60-and-above.html
https://twitter.com/RachBlevins/status/1465761690927120386
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1466040529666424840
https://twitter.com/SikhForTruth/status/1465327182826332163
RFID And The Mark Of The Beast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpDTwUaUinQ
UK Firms Plan To MICROCHIP Employees With Old School BIOTECH To “Improve Security”
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/uk-firms-plan-to-microchip-employees:e
Press For Truth In Ottawa - Echelon, Verichip and the Federal sElection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdL0BFgRPqM