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Our vaccines prevent illness & transmission, Efficacy so high not much room for improvement -Bourla
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11 views • May 27, 2022
"We can only improve compliance".
Pfizer CEO never sounded more shameless than in his latest interview at Davos 2022, - https://SILVIEW.media
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Pfizer CEO never sounded more shameless than in his latest interview at Davos 2022, - https://SILVIEW.media
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
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